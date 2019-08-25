OFS Capital Corporation (OFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

Both OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.26 N/A 0.74 15.01 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.31 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OFS Capital Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OFS Capital Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

OFS Capital Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of OFS Capital Corporation is $12, with potential upside of 6.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both OFS Capital Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.08% and 3.74% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

OFS Capital Corporation beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.