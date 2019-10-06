OFS Capital Corporation (OFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)

Both OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 1.20 N/A 0.74 15.01 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of OFS Capital Corporation and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for OFS Capital Corporation and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.00% for OFS Capital Corporation with average price target of $12.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares and 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares. 22.08% are OFS Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors OFS Capital Corporation beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.