OFS Capital Corporation (OFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 2.99 N/A 0.74 15.01 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.88 N/A 0.44 33.98

Demonstrates OFS Capital Corporation and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than OFS Capital Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. OFS Capital Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has OFS Capital Corporation and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for OFS Capital Corporation and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00

OFS Capital Corporation’s consensus target price is $12, while its potential upside is 6.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both OFS Capital Corporation and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 24.08% and 9.24% respectively. Insiders held 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats OFS Capital Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.