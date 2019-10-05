OFS Capital Corporation (OFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 11 1.20 N/A 0.74 15.01 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see OFS Capital Corporation and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for OFS Capital Corporation and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

OFS Capital Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 3.00% and an $12 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation has weaker performance than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Summary

OFS Capital Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.