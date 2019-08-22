OFS Capital Corporation (OFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

This is a contrast between OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.28 N/A 0.74 15.01 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.96 N/A 0.18 29.73

In table 1 we can see OFS Capital Corporation and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to OFS Capital Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. OFS Capital Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of OFS Capital Corporation and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered OFS Capital Corporation and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$12 is OFS Capital Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 5.73%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares and 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

OFS Capital Corporation beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.