OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) Comparison side by side

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.48 N/A 0.74 16.78 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OFS Capital Corporation and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OFS Capital Corporation and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.08% and 47.33%. Insiders held 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 28.79% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation 1.65% 0.33% 6.85% 9.21% 10.38% 16.32% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.19% 1.96% 3.38% 0% 0% 3.28%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation was more bullish than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors OFS Capital Corporation beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.