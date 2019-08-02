OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Comparison side by side

We are comparing OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.24 N/A 0.74 15.01 Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OFS Capital Corporation and Puyi Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Puyi Inc. are owned by institutional investors. OFS Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 22.08%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Puyi Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors OFS Capital Corporation beats Puyi Inc.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.