OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) Comparing side by side

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 11 1.20 N/A 0.74 15.01 PennantPark Investment Corporation 6 4.49 N/A 0.45 14.66

Table 1 highlights OFS Capital Corporation and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PennantPark Investment Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than OFS Capital Corporation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. OFS Capital Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of PennantPark Investment Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for OFS Capital Corporation and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

OFS Capital Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 2.56% and an $12 average target price. On the other hand, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 27.19% and its average target price is $8. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, PennantPark Investment Corporation is looking more favorable than OFS Capital Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OFS Capital Corporation and PennantPark Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.08% and 46.22%. About 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, PennantPark Investment Corporation has 2.25% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation has weaker performance than PennantPark Investment Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors OFS Capital Corporation beats PennantPark Investment Corporation.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.