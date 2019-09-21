OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) Comparison side by side

Both OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.17 N/A 0.74 15.01 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.85 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OFS Capital Corporation and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has OFS Capital Corporation and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for OFS Capital Corporation and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$12 is OFS Capital Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 3.63%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.