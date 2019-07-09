OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.54 N/A 0.74 16.78 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OFS Capital Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 has OFS Capital Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. OFS Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders are 22.08%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation 1.65% 0.33% 6.85% 9.21% 10.38% 16.32% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 -0.27% 0.2% -0.31% -1.78% 1.62% 1.4%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors OFS Capital Corporation beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.