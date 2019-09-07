OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 2.99 N/A 0.74 15.01 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights OFS Capital Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us OFS Capital Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

OFS Capital Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 6.01% for OFS Capital Corporation with average price target of $12.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OFS Capital Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 24.08% and 14.54% respectively. Insiders held 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors OFS Capital Corporation beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.