OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 11 1.20 N/A 0.74 15.01 Evercore Inc. 80 -2.38 39.27M 8.17 10.58

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OFS Capital Corporation and Evercore Inc. Evercore Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than OFS Capital Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. OFS Capital Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Evercore Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OFS Capital Corporation and Evercore Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 49,130,489.18% 53.6% 20.7%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for OFS Capital Corporation and Evercore Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$12 is OFS Capital Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 2.56%. Meanwhile, Evercore Inc.’s consensus target price is $89, while its potential upside is 13.02%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Evercore Inc. seems more appealing than OFS Capital Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.7% of Evercore Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation was less bullish than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 11 of the 14 factors OFS Capital Corporation.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.