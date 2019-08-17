OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Comparing side by side

We are comparing OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.26 N/A 0.74 15.01 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 19.11 N/A 0.62 20.78

Table 1 highlights OFS Capital Corporation and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has lower earnings, but higher revenue than OFS Capital Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. OFS Capital Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for OFS Capital Corporation and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$12 is OFS Capital Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 6.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares and 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares. Insiders held 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats OFS Capital Corporation.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.