OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Comparing side by side

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.26 N/A 0.74 15.01 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 21.07 N/A 0.88 14.09

Table 1 highlights OFS Capital Corporation and Clough Global Equity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Clough Global Equity Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than OFS Capital Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. OFS Capital Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has OFS Capital Corporation and Clough Global Equity Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

OFS Capital Corporation and Clough Global Equity Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Clough Global Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

OFS Capital Corporation has a consensus price target of $12, and a 6.67% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares and 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares. Insiders owned 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.04% are Clough Global Equity Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Clough Global Equity Fund beats OFS Capital Corporation.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.