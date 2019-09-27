OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Contrasting side by side

Both OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.20 N/A 0.74 15.01 Black Knight Inc. 62 2.58 140.58M 1.12 56.74

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OFS Capital Corporation and Black Knight Inc. Black Knight Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than OFS Capital Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. OFS Capital Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has OFS Capital Corporation and Black Knight Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Black Knight Inc. 226,303,927.88% 9.4% 4.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for OFS Capital Corporation and Black Knight Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Black Knight Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of OFS Capital Corporation is $12, with potential upside of 2.56%. On the other hand, Black Knight Inc.’s potential downside is -4.32% and its average price target is $58. Based on the data delivered earlier, OFS Capital Corporation is looking more favorable than Black Knight Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OFS Capital Corporation and Black Knight Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.08% and 90.2%. Insiders held roughly 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4% of Black Knight Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation was less bullish than Black Knight Inc.

Summary

Black Knight Inc. beats on 12 of the 14 factors OFS Capital Corporation.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.