OFG Bancorp (OFG) to pay $0.07 on Oct 15, 2019; Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Sentiment Is 1.57

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 69 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 44 sold and trimmed holdings in Forum Energy Technologies Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 83.89 million shares, down from 89.33 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Forum Energy Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 27 Increased: 41 New Position: 28.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) is expected to pay $0.07 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:OFG) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. OFG Bancorp’s current price of $22.47 translates into 0.31% yield. OFG Bancorp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.47. About 414,410 shares traded or 13.05% up from the average. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 37.57% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 23/03/2018 – OFG Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE LTD ORBC.NS SAYS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.50 PCT FROM 8.35 PCT; 05/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp to Report 1Q18 Results and Hold Call on Friday, April 20, 2018; 03/04/2018 – MAGNUM VENTURES LTD MGNM.NS – RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL FOR DEBT OF 2.66 BLN RUPEES ASSIGNED TO ALCHEMIST ASSET RECONSTRUCTION BY ORIENTAL BANK, OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%, EST. 5.03%; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 22C; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in OFG Bancorp; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Reports 1Q18 Results

More notable recent Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shareholders Torched 95% Of Their Cash – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Forum Energy Tech to sell 40% stake in Ashtead Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FET) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41,500 activity.

Analysts await Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 266.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $217.44 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling & Subsea segment creates and makes products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets.

Scf Partners Inc. holds 15.33% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. for 20.53 million shares. Tinicum Inc owns 2.67 million shares or 3.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillman Co has 3.82% invested in the company for 2.36 million shares. The Texas-based Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc has invested 1.67% in the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 5.00 million shares.

The stock increased 4.79% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.97. About 1.07M shares traded. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) has declined 78.26% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FET News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Forum Energy; 30/04/2018 – FORUM ENERGY 1Q REV. $250.0M, EST. $245.7M; 14/05/2018 – Bulldog Adds MTech Acquisition Corp., Exits Forum Energy: 13F; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Forum Energy Outlook To Stable; Ratings Affirmed; 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q Rev $250.2M; 14/05/2018 – BULLDOG EXITED FET, IEA, OACQF, LAZY, ELEC IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.3% Position in Forum Energy; 07/03/2018 S&P REVISES FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Forum Energy; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Forum Energy

Investors sentiment is 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 19 investors sold OFG Bancorp shares while 44 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 43.91 million shares or 1.63% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mraz Amerine Assoc Incorporated reported 20,550 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors, Arizona-based fund reported 237 shares. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Lc holds 89,861 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.02% or 16,300 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. 77 are owned by Tarbox Family Office. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 67,501 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 17,940 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 4.03 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 44,240 shares. Blackrock has 6.77 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 828 shares. Sun Life Finance has 0.02% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).