OFG Bancorp (OFG) to pay $0.07 on Oct 15, 2019; FINANCIAL 15 SPLIT ORDINARY SHARES (FNNCF) Shorts Increased By 4.62%

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) is expected to pay $0.07 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:OFG) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. OFG Bancorp’s current price of $22.68 translates into 0.31% yield. OFG Bancorp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $22.68. About 320,979 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 37.57% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 03/04/2018 – MAGNUM VENTURES LTD MGNM.NS – RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL FOR DEBT OF 2.66 BLN RUPEES ASSIGNED TO ALCHEMIST ASSET RECONSTRUCTION BY ORIENTAL BANK, OTHERS; 09/03/2018 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE LTD ORBC.NS SAYS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.50 PCT FROM 8.35 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in OFG Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank Of Commerce drags Lotus Auto to NCLT – Economic Times; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%, EST. 5.03%; 05/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp to Report 1Q18 Results and Hold Call on Friday, April 20, 2018; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oriental Bank of Commerce for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 03/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Initiates Digital Site for Annual Report

FINANCIAL 15 SPLIT CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FNNCF) had an increase of 4.62% in short interest. FNNCF’s SI was 353,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.62% from 337,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3534 days are for FINANCIAL 15 SPLIT CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FNNCF)’s short sellers to cover FNNCF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 300 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Financial 15 Split Corp. (OTCMKTS:FNNCF) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc. The company has market cap of $238.03 million. It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc. It has a 7.41 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services primarily in Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It operates in three divisions: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. It has a 13.15 P/E ratio. The firm offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; mortgage, commercial, consumer, and auto lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Investors sentiment is 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 19 investors sold OFG Bancorp shares while 44 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 43.91 million shares or 1.63% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 16,300 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 595,272 shares. Teton Advsrs stated it has 0.04% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Bridgeway Capital accumulated 307,500 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0.02% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Arizona State Retirement owns 67,679 shares. 237 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advisors. Brandywine Invest Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 89,861 shares. Swiss Savings Bank has 0% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). 373,980 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Qs Limited Com holds 0.05% or 177,819 shares. 118,281 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group. Mutual Of America Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,551 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc reported 349,100 shares stake.