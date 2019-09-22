ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD COM CANA (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) had an increase of 3.65% in short interest. ECAOF’s SI was 53,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.65% from 52,000 shares previously. With 5,700 avg volume, 10 days are for ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD COM CANA (OTCMKTS:ECAOF)’s short sellers to cover ECAOF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.0297 during the last trading session, reaching $1.892. About 900 shares traded. Eco (OTCMKTS:Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) is expected to pay $0.07 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:OFG) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. OFG Bancorp’s current price of $22.45 translates into 0.31% yield. OFG Bancorp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.45. About 1.78 million shares traded or 369.76% up from the average. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 37.57% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 22C; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Reports 1Q18 Results; 05/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp to Report 1Q18 Results and Hold Call on Friday, April 20, 2018; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp 1Q EPS 29c; 23/03/2018 – OFG Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oriental Bank of Commerce for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%, EST. 5.03%; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q CET1 RATIO 14.6%; 03/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Initiates Digital Site for Annual Report; 09/03/2018 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE LTD ORBC.NS SAYS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.50 PCT FROM 8.35 PCT

Eco Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company has market cap of $334.36 million. The firm holds a 40% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia. It currently has negative earnings.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services primarily in Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It operates in three divisions: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. It has a 13.01 P/E ratio. The firm offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; mortgage, commercial, consumer, and auto lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Investors sentiment is 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 19 investors sold OFG Bancorp shares while 44 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 43.91 million shares or 1.63% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) or 50,595 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,320 shares stake. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 6.77M shares. Moreover, Us State Bank De has 0% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,000 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd holds 1,551 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 93,532 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Services Company Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Australia-based Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 79,319 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.01% or 496,350 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp invested in 0.02% or 54,574 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Moreover, James Invest has 0.1% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).