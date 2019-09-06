Ofg Bancorp (OFG) Stock Price Rose While Polaris Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $653,600; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM)

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ofg Bancorp (OFG) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 34,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.89% . The hedge fund held 278,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 312,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ofg Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 164,325 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 37.57% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 22C; 05/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp to Report 1Q18 Results and Hold Call on Friday, April 20, 2018; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%, EST. 5.03%; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 09/03/2018 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE LTD ORBC.NS SAYS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.50 PCT FROM 8.35 PCT; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q CET1 RATIO 14.6%; 03/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Initiates Digital Site for Annual Report; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank of Commerce drags Mittal Corp to NCLT – Economic Times

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 64,032 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, up from 61,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $165.35. About 133,926 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 23,308 shares to 959,455 shares, valued at $57.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,254 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 3.03 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can invested in 6,787 shares. 11,764 were reported by Congress Asset Ma. Victory Capital Mgmt stated it has 224,030 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.02% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 5,069 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 129,997 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Keybank National Association Oh has 0% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). 9,175 are owned by Brown Cap Management Limited Liability Corp. New York-based Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Kennedy Management holds 0.07% or 24,757 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Communications Mn has 1.25 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 1.37 million shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 13,100 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $99.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Insurance Holdings Co (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 27,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX).

Analysts await OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.42 per share. OFG’s profit will be $23.07M for 11.40 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by OFG Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

