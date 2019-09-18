Ofg Bancorp (OFG) Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Lifted Its Holding; Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Boosted Its Teleflex (TFX) Holding by $810,288

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Ofg Bancorp (OFG) by 83.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 159,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.89% . The institutional investor held 349,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30 million, up from 189,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Ofg Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 234,725 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 37.57% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp 1Q EPS 29c; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%, EST. 5.03%; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q CET1 RATIO 14.6%; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oriental Bank of Commerce for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Reports 1Q18 Results; 05/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp to Report 1Q18 Results and Hold Call on Friday, April 20, 2018

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 2,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 380,109 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.87M, up from 377,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $9.51 during the last trading session, reaching $338.64. About 312,802 shares traded or 22.40% up from the average. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Baker Jejunostomy Tubes: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 655300160 655316 (b) 655500200; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Cuts FY18 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.55; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – LOWERED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $7.10 AND $7.20 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $5.45 AND $5.55; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $3.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 23,872 shares to 902,928 shares, valued at $73.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,949 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Teleflex to Present at the Wells Fargo Securities 2019 Healthcare Conference – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teleflex Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:TFX – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teleflex to Showcase its Peripheral Intervention Product Portfolio Highlighting the Arrow® OnControl® Powered Bone Access System and the MANTAâ„¢ Vascular Closure Device at the Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe (CIRSE) 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:TFX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold TFX shares while 124 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 39.95 million shares or 1.08% less from 40.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts invested in 11,930 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company accumulated 0.06% or 23,510 shares. Fayez Sarofim has invested 0% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Brown Advisory owns 23,905 shares. Three Peaks Mgmt Ltd Com owns 16,573 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 3 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). United Svcs Automobile Association owns 15,047 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 3,800 shares. 48,044 were reported by Prudential Fincl Inc. Victory Capital Inc invested in 660 shares. Voya Management Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 25,870 shares. 472,255 are owned by Parnassus Ca. Security Tru holds 745 shares.

More notable recent OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: L.B. Foster, CECO, Meridian, OFG and Everi – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “OFG Bancorp (OFG) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez on Acquisition of Scotiabank Operations in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands Conference Call (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Selling OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NVAX, AAOI among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Arnold Schneider Buys 4 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.