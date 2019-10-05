OFG Bancorp (OFG) EPS Estimated At $0.45; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Cut By $330,000 Its At&T (T) Stake

Analysts expect OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to report $0.45 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. OFG’s profit would be $23.11 million giving it 12.18 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, OFG Bancorp’s analysts see 4.65% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $21.93. About 187,311 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 37.57% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 05/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp to Report 1Q18 Results and Hold Call on Friday, April 20, 2018; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 22C; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Reports 1Q18 Results; 03/04/2018 – MAGNUM VENTURES LTD MGNM.NS – RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL FOR DEBT OF 2.66 BLN RUPEES ASSIGNED TO ALCHEMIST ASSET RECONSTRUCTION BY ORIENTAL BANK, OTHERS; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank Of Commerce drags Lotus Auto to NCLT – Economic Times; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oriental Bank of Commerce for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 23/03/2018 – OFG Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 28.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp analyzed 10,000 shares as At&T Inc (T)'s stock rose 10.59%. The Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp holds 25,000 shares with $838,000 value, down from 35,000 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $273.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 21.37 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 19 investors sold OFG Bancorp shares while 44 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 43.91 million shares or 1.63% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Co has invested 0.06% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Second Curve Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Prudential Financial Inc reported 447,396 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Qs Ltd Liability Co holds 177,819 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ameriprise reported 0.02% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.03% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). 403,362 were accumulated by Driehaus Mngmt Ltd. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 77,877 shares stake. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 11,197 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated reported 410,150 shares. 14,794 are owned by Virtu Llc. Dimensional Fund L P has 0.04% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 4.03M shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 82,788 shares.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services primarily in Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It operates in three divisions: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. It has a 12.71 P/E ratio. The firm offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; mortgage, commercial, consumer, and auto lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Among 5 analysts covering AT&T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. AT&T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.40’s average target is -0.29% below currents $37.51 stock price. AT&T had 8 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, September 10. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 10. DZ Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 18 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, West Coast Financial Limited has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 11,466 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 78,172 shares. Ipg Invest Advsrs Lc owns 12,650 shares. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth owns 34,094 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Savant Cap Lc has invested 0.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Westchester Ltd Liability reported 476,079 shares. Aldebaran Fin accumulated 85,244 shares. 48,166 were reported by Bridges Investment Mngmt. Pure Finance Advsrs reported 7,206 shares. Garland Cap Mngmt holds 2.84% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 119,191 shares. Connecticut-based Northeast Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Park Avenue Secs Limited has invested 0.32% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lederer Assoc Investment Counsel Ca reported 1.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bridgeway Capital Management has 2.80M shares. Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc Inc invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.85B for 9.98 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.