OFG Bancorp (OFG) and Unity Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Contrasting side by side

As Money Center Banks businesses, OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) and Unity Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp 21 1.52 50.73M 1.72 13.13 Unity Bancorp Inc. 20 0.00 6.31M 2.05 10.10

Table 1 demonstrates OFG Bancorp and Unity Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Unity Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OFG Bancorp. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. OFG Bancorp is currently more expensive than Unity Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 238,617,121.35% 8.5% 1.1% Unity Bancorp Inc. 30,916,217.54% 16.5% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

OFG Bancorp has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Unity Bancorp Inc.’s 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.64 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OFG Bancorp and Unity Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 49.6%. 0.2% are OFG Bancorp’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Unity Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFG Bancorp -0.04% -5.71% 13.89% 15.99% 37.57% 37.48% Unity Bancorp Inc. -0.48% -5.86% -2.86% 3.55% -14.77% -0.24%

For the past year OFG Bancorp has 37.48% stronger performance while Unity Bancorp Inc. has -0.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors OFG Bancorp beats Unity Bancorp Inc.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services primarily in Puerto Rico. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; mortgage, commercial, consumer, and auto lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also offers securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and trust, retirement planning, insurance, pension administration, and other financial services. In addition, the company is involved in the management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities; insurance agency business; and administration of retirement plans in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean. Further, it is involved in various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, Puerto Rico government and agency obligations, and money market instruments. The company operates through a network of 48 branches in Puerto Rico. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Unity Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. Unity Bancorp Inc. offers its financial services through 15 bank branches in Edison, Emerson, Flemington, Highland Park, Linden, Middlesex, North Plainfield, Phillipsburg, Scotch Plains, Somerset, Somerville, South Plainfield, Union, Washington, and Whitehouse; and 1 branch in Pennsylvania, as well as 1 loan production office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.