OFG Bancorp (OFG) and Southern First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) and Southern First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Money Center Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp 20 3.56 N/A 1.64 11.72 Southern First Bancshares Inc. 36 4.01 N/A 2.98 12.13

Table 1 highlights OFG Bancorp and Southern First Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Southern First Bancshares Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than OFG Bancorp. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. OFG Bancorp is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has OFG Bancorp and Southern First Bancshares Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 0.00% 9.5% 1.2% Southern First Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 13.5% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

OFG Bancorp’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.48 beta. Competitively, Southern First Bancshares Inc.’s 9.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OFG Bancorp and Southern First Bancshares Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.5% and 71.7%. 0.7% are OFG Bancorp’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Southern First Bancshares Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFG Bancorp -2.78% -0.62% -4.09% 5.42% 41.99% 16.89% Southern First Bancshares Inc. -2.43% 2.78% -6.41% -2.9% -23.1% 12.82%

For the past year OFG Bancorp was more bullish than Southern First Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares Inc. beats OFG Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services primarily in Puerto Rico. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; mortgage, commercial, consumer, and auto lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also offers securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and trust, retirement planning, insurance, pension administration, and other financial services. In addition, the company is involved in the management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities; insurance agency business; and administration of retirement plans in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean. Further, it is involved in various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, Puerto Rico government and agency obligations, and money market instruments. The company operates through a network of 48 branches in Puerto Rico. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.