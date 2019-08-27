OFG Bancorp (OFG) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Money Center Banks company, OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OFG Bancorp has 95.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 62.68% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand OFG Bancorp has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.51% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have OFG Bancorp and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 0.00% 8.50% 1.10% Industry Average 27.12% 11.92% 1.18%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing OFG Bancorp and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp N/A 21 13.13 Industry Average 3.65B 13.45B 14.06

OFG Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio OFG Bancorp is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for OFG Bancorp and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFG Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.45 1.91 2.47

The potential upside of the peers is 40.30%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of OFG Bancorp and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFG Bancorp -0.04% -5.71% 13.89% 15.99% 37.57% 37.48% Industry Average 1.72% 3.31% 5.06% 8.56% 16.38% 17.37%

For the past year OFG Bancorp has stronger performance than OFG Bancorp’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.55 and its 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, OFG Bancorp’s competitors’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.72% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

OFG Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

OFG Bancorp’s peers beat OFG Bancorp on 5 of the 5 factors.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services primarily in Puerto Rico. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; mortgage, commercial, consumer, and auto lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also offers securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and trust, retirement planning, insurance, pension administration, and other financial services. In addition, the company is involved in the management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities; insurance agency business; and administration of retirement plans in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean. Further, it is involved in various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, Puerto Rico government and agency obligations, and money market instruments. The company operates through a network of 48 branches in Puerto Rico. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.