OFG Bancorp (OFG) and Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Comparison side by side

Both OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) and Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) compete on a level playing field in the Money Center Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp 21 3.28 N/A 1.72 13.13 Credicorp Ltd. 226 0.00 N/A 15.40 14.16

Demonstrates OFG Bancorp and Credicorp Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Credicorp Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than OFG Bancorp. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. OFG Bancorp is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Credicorp Ltd., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 0.00% 8.5% 1.1% Credicorp Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.55 beta means OFG Bancorp’s volatility is 55.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Credicorp Ltd. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

OFG Bancorp and Credicorp Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFG Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Credicorp Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Credicorp Ltd. has an average price target of $250, with potential upside of 19.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OFG Bancorp and Credicorp Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 76.3%. About 0.2% of OFG Bancorp’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 36.1% of Credicorp Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFG Bancorp -0.04% -5.71% 13.89% 15.99% 37.57% 37.48% Credicorp Ltd. -4.61% -5.57% -7.94% -7.75% -5% -1.66%

For the past year OFG Bancorp has 37.48% stronger performance while Credicorp Ltd. has -1.66% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Credicorp Ltd. beats OFG Bancorp.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services primarily in Puerto Rico. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; mortgage, commercial, consumer, and auto lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also offers securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and trust, retirement planning, insurance, pension administration, and other financial services. In addition, the company is involved in the management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities; insurance agency business; and administration of retirement plans in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean. Further, it is involved in various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, Puerto Rico government and agency obligations, and money market instruments. The company operates through a network of 48 branches in Puerto Rico. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pension funds. In addition, the company offers investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Further, it structures securitization processes for companies; and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.