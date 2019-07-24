Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO) have been rivals in the REIT – Office for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust 28 2.68 N/A -0.66 0.00 City Office REIT Inc. 12 3.60 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Office Properties Income Trust and City Office REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% City Office REIT Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -1.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.57 beta means Office Properties Income Trust’s volatility is 57.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. City Office REIT Inc.’s 0.48 beta is the reason why it is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Office Properties Income Trust and City Office REIT Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 0 2 0 2.00 City Office REIT Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of Office Properties Income Trust is $26, with potential downside of -5.42%. City Office REIT Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 average target price and a -2.28% potential downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, City Office REIT Inc. is looking more favorable than Office Properties Income Trust, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Office Properties Income Trust and City Office REIT Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 78.3%. 0.4% are Office Properties Income Trust’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, City Office REIT Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Office Properties Income Trust 1.72% -1.94% -11.83% -26.77% -49.61% -0.76% City Office REIT Inc. 1.61% 6.11% -0.33% 7.25% 2.92% 16.98%

For the past year Office Properties Income Trust has -0.76% weaker performance while City Office REIT Inc. has 16.98% stronger performance.

Summary

City Office REIT Inc. beats Office Properties Income Trust on 4 of the 7 factors.

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.3 million square feet of net rentable area (Â“NRAÂ”).