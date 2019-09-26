Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Reaches $31.10 After 4.00% Up Move; KUSHCO HOLDINGS (KSHB) SI Increased By 1.62%

KUSHCO HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:KSHB) had an increase of 1.62% in short interest. KSHB’s SI was 3.71M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.62% from 3.65M shares previously. With 794,500 avg volume, 5 days are for KUSHCO HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:KSHB)’s short sellers to cover KSHB’s short positions. The stock decreased 36.06% or $0.9701 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7199. About 6.42 million shares traded or 1272.59% up from the average. KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.29% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $31.1. About 77,883 shares traded. Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has declined 53.21% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.21% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.50 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $32.34 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:OPI worth $59.88 million more.

Kush Bottles, Inc. markets and sells packaging products and solutions for the medical and recreational cannabis industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $152.80 million. It offers pop top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, polypropylene, or silicone containers to urban farmers, green house growers, and medical and recreational cannabis dispensaries. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells its products through online store.

Analysts await Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, down 36.79% or $0.78 from last year’s $2.12 per share. OPI’s profit will be $64.50M for 5.80 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual earnings per share reported by Office Properties Income Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.79% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Office Properties Income Trust – Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NASDAQ:OPI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Office Properties Income Trust – Common Shares of Beneficial Interest has $2700 highest and $2500 lowest target. $26’s average target is -16.40% below currents $31.1 stock price. Office Properties Income Trust – Common Shares of Beneficial Interest had 2 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) rating on Friday, June 28. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $2700 target. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 8 by Jefferies.

