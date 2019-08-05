Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and its rivals on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Office companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Office Properties Income Trust has 69.9% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 81.72% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.4% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.00% of all REIT – Office companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Office Properties Income Trust and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.90% 7.16% 2.59%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Office Properties Income Trust and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust N/A 28 0.00 Industry Average 49.83M 722.33M 101.73

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 1 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.29 1.33 2.46

$36 is the average price target of Office Properties Income Trust, with a potential upside of 33.48%. The potential upside of the competitors is 23.43%. Based on the data shown earlier the analysts’ belief is that Office Properties Income Trust’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Office Properties Income Trust and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Office Properties Income Trust 2.47% 4.76% 5.19% -12.32% -53.21% 2.51% Industry Average 2.39% 4.28% 3.13% 8.08% 14.45% 17.96%

For the past year Office Properties Income Trust has weaker performance than Office Properties Income Trust’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.6 shows that Office Properties Income Trust is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Office Properties Income Trust’s rivals are 19.21% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust’s competitors beat Office Properties Income Trust on 4 of the 4 factors.