Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Comparison side by side

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) compete with each other in the REIT – Office sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Office Properties Income Trust
|28
|-12.77
|47.85M
|-0.66
|0.00
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|14
|0.00
|41.08M
|0.39
|35.45
Table 1 highlights Office Properties Income Trust and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Office Properties Income Trust and Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Office Properties Income Trust
|169,380,530.97%
|0%
|0%
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|298,981,077.15%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Office Properties Income Trust
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Office Properties Income Trust has a -16.16% downside potential and an average target price of $26.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 69.9% of Office Properties Income Trust shares and 2.85% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares. About 0.4% of Office Properties Income Trust’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Office Properties Income Trust
|2.47%
|4.76%
|5.19%
|-12.32%
|-53.21%
|2.51%
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|-5.04%
|-7.07%
|-10.33%
|-8.29%
|-15.63%
|-1.62%
For the past year Office Properties Income Trust had bullish trend while Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats Office Properties Income Trust.
