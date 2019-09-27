Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Comparison side by side

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) compete with each other in the REIT – Office sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust 28 -12.77 47.85M -0.66 0.00 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 14 0.00 41.08M 0.39 35.45

Table 1 highlights Office Properties Income Trust and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Office Properties Income Trust and Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust 169,380,530.97% 0% 0% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 298,981,077.15% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 0 2 0 2.00 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Office Properties Income Trust has a -16.16% downside potential and an average target price of $26.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.9% of Office Properties Income Trust shares and 2.85% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares. About 0.4% of Office Properties Income Trust’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Office Properties Income Trust 2.47% 4.76% 5.19% -12.32% -53.21% 2.51% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -5.04% -7.07% -10.33% -8.29% -15.63% -1.62%

For the past year Office Properties Income Trust had bullish trend while Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats Office Properties Income Trust.