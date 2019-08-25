Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) and Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) Comparing side by side

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) are two firms in the REIT – Office that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust 27 2.30 N/A -0.66 0.00 Columbia Property Trust Inc. 22 8.39 N/A 0.10 228.44

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Office Properties Income Trust and Columbia Property Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Office Properties Income Trust and Columbia Property Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Columbia Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 2.3% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Office Properties Income Trust has a 1.6 beta, while its volatility is 60.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s beta is 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Office Properties Income Trust and Columbia Property Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 0 2 0 2.00 Columbia Property Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Office Properties Income Trust has an average target price of $26, and a -2.80% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Office Properties Income Trust and Columbia Property Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.9% and 76.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Office Properties Income Trust’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Office Properties Income Trust 2.47% 4.76% 5.19% -12.32% -53.21% 2.51% Columbia Property Trust Inc. 3.69% 4.83% -3.18% 1.53% -2.71% 13.33%

For the past year Office Properties Income Trust was less bullish than Columbia Property Trust Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Columbia Property Trust Inc. beats Office Properties Income Trust.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in high-barrier-to-entry, gateway markets. Its portfolio includes 19 operating properties containing over nine million square feet, primarily located in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.