Office Depot (ODP) to pay $0.03 on Sep 13, 2019; Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) is expected to pay $0.03 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:ODP) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.03 dividend. Office Depot Inc’s current price of $1.44 translates into 1.74% yield. Office Depot Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 5.31 million shares traded or 3.32% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 9.74% above currents $56.27 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup. See Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $62.0000 Downgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $62 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $58 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information, and entertainment services and products to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $232.72 billion. The Company’s Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various smart and basic phones, notebook computers, and tablets; and multimedia access, business-focused, location-based, global data, home phone handsets, and high-speed Internet services, as well as network access and value added services to support wireless connections for the Internet of Things . It has a 14.7 P/E ratio. This segment also provides IoT services that support devices used in fleet management and telematics, energy, agricultural technology, and smart community markets; and wireless devices, such as smartphones and basic phones, tablets, and other Internet access devices.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold Verizon Communications Inc. shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 147,150 shares. The Missouri-based National Bank has invested 0.85% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gladius Mngmt Lp stated it has 36,768 shares. Accredited holds 9,030 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 9,830 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 434,510 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Lc holds 437,185 shares. M&R Capital Management holds 0.22% or 16,847 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Assocs stated it has 0.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Tdam Usa Inc has 1.32% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Peak Asset Limited Liability reported 0.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Schmidt P J Inv Incorporated invested 1.89% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cohen & Steers Inc reported 4,730 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.44% or 9,200 shares. The Netherlands-based Pggm Investments has invested 1.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 8.22 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified

Among 2 analysts covering Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Office Depot has $4.5 highest and $2.5 lowest target. $3.67’s average target is 154.86% above currents $1.44 stock price. Office Depot had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 27.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Worth Considering Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Office Depot: Underlying Math Favors Patient Bulls – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Office Depot (ODP) Looks Just Ahead of Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot +2% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold Office Depot, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 897,495 are owned by Swiss Commercial Bank. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 523,192 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 1.23 million shares. Bluecrest Cap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). M Holdings Securities has invested 0.04% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). First Manhattan reported 565 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt reported 76,770 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moody Bancorp Tru Division invested in 0% or 2,072 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 1.35 million are owned by Congress Asset Ma. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 2.03 million shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 2.93M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 891,002 shares. 676,073 are held by Qs Investors Limited Liability Company. 157,600 were accumulated by Numerixs Techs Inc.