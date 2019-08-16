Office Depot (ODP) to pay $0.03 on Sep 13, 2019; Btc Capital Management Has Decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding By $395,477

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) is expected to pay $0.03 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:ODP) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.03 dividend. Office Depot Inc’s current price of $1.35 translates into 1.85% yield. Office Depot Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 6.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.35. About 6.42M shares traded or 24.04% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 4.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 6,703 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Btc Capital Management Inc holds 132,664 shares with $7.84 million value, down from 139,367 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $232.84B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 11.80M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN

Among 2 analysts covering Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Office Depot has $4.5 highest and $2.5 lowest target. $3.67’s average target is 171.85% above currents $1.35 stock price. Office Depot had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 28 with “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office services and products in North America. The company has market cap of $737.48 million. The firm operates in two divisions, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It has a 10.8 P/E ratio. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Office Depot: Underlying Math Favors Patient Bulls – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Office Depot +2% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ODP or ULTA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Office Depot (ODP) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Office Depot (ODP) Looks Just Ahead of Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold Office Depot, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset invested in 28,009 shares or 0% of the stock. Atlanta Com L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 496,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 182,350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl holds 0.03% or 5.12M shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Brandywine Investment Ltd Liability holds 1.06M shares. Colorado-based Alps Advisors has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 802 shares. 871,050 were accumulated by Svcs Automobile Association. 4.29 million are owned by Charles Schwab Management. Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech accumulated 0% or 55,791 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Comerica Bancorp invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 9.68% above currents $56.3 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18. Wells Fargo maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Friday, February 22. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $65 target.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Llc holds 0.66% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 344,078 shares. The Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Investment Incorporated has invested 1.89% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pnc Fincl Services Gru stated it has 0.51% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Winfield Associate holds 0.34% or 10,639 shares. Convergence Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 155,436 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Company holds 0.46% or 96,599 shares. Linscomb & Williams invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prns has invested 0.73% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Chemung Canal Trust Com reported 1.95% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Community Bankshares Of Raymore, a Missouri-based fund reported 35,824 shares. 15,139 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Limited Com. The Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Insur has invested 1.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Syntal Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 21,511 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Martin Currie reported 84,608 shares.