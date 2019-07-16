Office Depot (ODP) Stock Price Declined While Aristotle Fund LP Decreased Its Holding; As Assured Guaranty (AGO) Valuation Rose, Kahn Brothers Group Has Trimmed Position by $980.35 Million

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty (AGO) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 22,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.07 billion, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 440,064 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, down from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.15. About 2.39M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.19 million for 10.75 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

