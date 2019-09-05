Office Depot (ODP) Stock Declined While Aristotle Fund LP Has Cut Its Position by $5.98 Million; As Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Tiger Eye Capital Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.93 Million

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $718.49M market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.315. About 626,234 shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 80,040 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.33M, down from 91,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $284.87. About 463,144 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wafra Incorporated stated it has 31,484 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc invested in 0.01% or 150 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 25,158 shares. 125,327 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 39,154 shares. 1.75M are owned by Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co. Capstone Invest Advsr Llc invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ulysses Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 3,000 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd accumulated 0.16% or 21,380 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp holds 0.32% or 41,100 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.13% or 260,254 shares in its portfolio. Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd has invested 0.43% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cambridge holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 976 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Lc stated it has 4.31% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.35% or 143,249 shares.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 133,598 shares to 276,791 shares, valued at $20.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.84M for 44.79 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. ODP’s profit will be $76.49M for 2.35 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,400 were accumulated by Conning. Aristotle Fund Ltd Partnership reported 3.20 million shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 9,391 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 45.48 million shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has 1.49 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tortoise Invest Ltd accumulated 150 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 576,189 shares. Adirondack Research Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 1.29 million shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 15,679 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 1.53M shares. 551,649 were accumulated by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Towle holds 12.32M shares or 5.08% of its portfolio. Coldstream Cap has 0.02% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Ls Advsr accumulated 0% or 17,673 shares.