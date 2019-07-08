Office Depot (ODP) Stake Maintained by Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc; As Ibm (IBM) Market Valuation Declined, Philadelphia Trust Company Increased Holding by $1.25 Million

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.22. About 537,713 shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday; 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Ibm Corporation (IBM) by 194.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 8,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,374 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 4,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Ibm Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $141.16. About 311,755 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Jewelry companies team up with IBM on blockchain platform; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Materials Inc by 28,425 shares to 7,925 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.