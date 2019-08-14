Office Depot (ODP) Stake Increased by Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc; Algert Global Stake in Peapack (PGC) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 54.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 20,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The hedge fund held 16,783 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $440,000, down from 37,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.05M market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 42,243 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC)

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $852.19M market cap company. The stock increased 4.00% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.56. About 6.55 million shares traded or 28.80% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Announces Workonomy Business Services Offering; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 17,168 shares to 31,668 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 13,600 shares. Condor Cap Management has invested 0.29% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). 8,702 were accumulated by Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Sterling Cap Limited Liability accumulated 33,707 shares. Globeflex Capital LP owns 26,301 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 220,582 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 8,239 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 19,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 28,697 shares. Price Michael F has invested 0.33% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% or 67,054 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) or 66,055 shares. Sei Invs holds 0% or 11,996 shares.

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67 million for 11.46 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $13,678 activity.

