Office Depot (ODP) Stake Held by Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc; As Cit Group (CIT) Stock Value Declined, Holder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 6.67M shares traded or 30.87% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 75.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 86,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 28,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 114,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 382,668 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 05/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: CIT group renews early at Tishman’s 11 West 42nd Street; 09/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ABOUT $883M OF UNSECURED DEBT; 07/03/2018 – Top U.S. bank regulator told to recuse himself from CIT Group matters; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Small Businesses Anticipate Growth And Expansion In 2018; 27/03/2018 – CIT and Operation HOPE Launch Video Series to Empower Small Business Owners; 30/05/2018 – CIT Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $170 Million of securities backed by manufactured housing collateral issued from 1995 to 2006; 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on $79 Million Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners; 12/03/2018 – ONDECK’S BRAUSE FORMERLY W/ CIT GROUP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,873 are held by Cambridge Investment Advsr. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc stated it has 1,390 shares. Community Bank Na holds 597 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Geode Cap Management Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7.96 million shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl Inc has 0.03% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 5.12M shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 50,352 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Management Lc has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 307,835 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 1,307 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 793,055 shares. M owns 50,249 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.09 million for 8.76 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.