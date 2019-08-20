Office Depot (ODP) Shares Declined While Kepos Capital LP Increased by $598,605 Its Holding; Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY) Holder Argentiere Capital Ag Lowered Its Stake as Shares Declined

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 1.10M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – SIGILON TO RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $63 MLN AND UNDISCLOSED EQUITY INVESTMENT; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AS WELL AS SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS); 22/05/2018 – Lilly’s Taltz® (ixekizumab) Receives the First U.S. FDA Approval for Label Update to Include Data for Psoriasis Involving the Genital Area; 13/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $74; 23/04/2018 – Elanco Announces Addition of Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 199,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 734,505 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 534,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $781.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.43. About 3.31 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP

Since February 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $103.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 5,414 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.4% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Coastline Trust holds 9,615 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv Incorporated holds 0.06% or 1,667 shares. The Kentucky-based Mcf Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Cardinal Cap has 1.77% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 59,530 shares. Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability Com invested 0.19% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 23,513 shares. Bath Savings Communication, a Maine-based fund reported 18,999 shares. Moreover, Kistler has 0.04% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Jones Lllp accumulated 6,605 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn holds 4,839 shares. Dorsey Wright Associate reported 17,894 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 293,039 shares to 33,367 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 7,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,166 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

