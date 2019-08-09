Office Depot (ODP) Shareholder Coatue Management Lowered Stake by $470,766 as Valuation Declined; Wealth Architects Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $309,114; Market Value Rose

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 90.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 156,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 15,679 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57,000, down from 172,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.97% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $1.655. About 6.37 million shares traded or 22.32% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 27.50M shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 588,253 shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $669.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 31,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 102,870 are owned by Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Co. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 7.96 million shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 28,402 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 83,177 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 576,189 are held by Kbc Gp Nv. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 45.48 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Savant Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,580 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 1,307 shares. Vanguard reported 58.34M shares. 2,453 were accumulated by Us Bancshares De. American International stated it has 541,174 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell & Limited reported 8,650 shares stake. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 26.53 million shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 1.58M shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Fincl Ut holds 2.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 160,681 shares. 57,274 were accumulated by Capital City Fl. Connable Office Inc reported 1.13% stake. Natl Company Tx reported 3.78% stake. Duncker Streett & Incorporated holds 58,882 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. At Financial Bank holds 21,769 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Foster And Motley Inc stated it has 2.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 576,337 are owned by Saratoga Rech Invest Mgmt. Clough Capital Prns LP accumulated 287,000 shares. Mairs And Power Incorporated accumulated 1.64M shares or 2.35% of the stock. Ballentine Partners Lc accumulated 60,560 shares. Stanley Capital Management Ltd Company stated it has 58,295 shares or 3.36% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsrs holds 188,676 shares. East Coast Asset Limited owns 17,059 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 12,785 shares to 153,387 shares, valued at $16.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).