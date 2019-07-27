Office Depot (ODP) Shareholder Aristotle Fund LP Trimmed Position as Market Valuation Declined; Medtronic (MDT) Market Value Declined While Exchange Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 57.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 10,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,669 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 17,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.55. About 3.29 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, down from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2. About 3.08M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.33M for 10.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 182,350 shares. Ancora Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Fil Ltd reported 191 shares. Miller Mgmt LP reported 28,074 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 834,531 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Element Ltd Liability holds 61,829 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 102,870 shares. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 58.34 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 30,682 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Adirondack Rech & Management invested 2.92% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 192,683 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 89,218 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street holds 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 17.06M shares.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Office Depot – Opportunity Didn’t Just Knock, It Beat The Door Down – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Office Depot (ODP) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Office Depot’s Downside Looks Limted – Seeking Alpha” on May 26, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Office Depot: 3Q18 Results May Have Proved Me Wrong – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “24 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 75,343 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 6,225 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Limited Liability holds 2.51% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 1.77 million shares. D E Shaw And Company stated it has 0.52% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Northeast Consultants Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 3,857 shares. Oakworth holds 0.05% or 2,787 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp Inc accumulated 1,125 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Com reported 132,777 shares stake. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 4,410 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt reported 7,752 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 363,664 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 79,887 shares. The New York-based M&T Comml Bank has invested 0.16% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cullen Cap Management Lc accumulated 16,480 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt accumulated 90,033 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medtronic closes Titan Spine buy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Titan Spine NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Medtronic’s Diabetes Care Business Compare To Its Peers? – Forbes” with publication date: July 03, 2019.