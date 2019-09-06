Office Depot (ODP) Shareholder Aristotle Fund LP Has Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Oak Associates LTD Has Cut Its Holding in Xilinx (XLNX) as Shares Declined

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, down from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $781.32M market cap company. The stock increased 11.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1.43. About 10.47M shares traded or 104.16% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Announces Workonomy Business Services Offering; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 15,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 611,870 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.58M, down from 627,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Xilinx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 3.45M shares traded or 11.09% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corporation by 19,500 shares to 68,505 shares, valued at $11.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 38,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: POST, VMC, XLNX – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Xilinx (XLNX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xilinx (XLNX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Xilinx (XLNX) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Communications Market Boost Xilinx (XLNX) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92M for 28.31 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

