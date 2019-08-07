Office Depot (ODP) Shareholder Aristotle Fund LP Cut Its Holding by $5.98 Million; Ajo LP Has Lifted Mix Telematics Limited Adr (MIXT) Position by $1.27 Million; Share Price Declined

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Mix Telematics Limited Adr (MIXT) by 97.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 79,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.42% . The institutional investor held 160,089 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 80,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Mix Telematics Limited Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 68,692 shares traded. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 12.26% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 09/05/2018 MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPls all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Net $5.43M; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Ebit $41.1M-$42.7; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY OPERATING PROFIT OF R215 MLN UP 56% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Rev $38.4M; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Rev $145.9M-$148.3M; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R374 MLN AN INCREASE OF 19.4% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99 million shares as the company's stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $955.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7499. About 7.13M shares traded or 36.72% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Moody Natl Bank Trust Division has 2,072 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Systematic Financial Lp reported 0.04% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Great West Life Assurance Can has 2.68M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Majedie Asset Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.55M shares. 1.15M are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc. Cleararc Capital invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). First Manhattan holds 0% or 565 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc reported 0% stake. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 4.70 million shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 75,757 shares.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 462,780 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $68.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 74,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,521 shares, and cut its stake in Berkley (W R) Corp (NYSE:WRB).

