Office Depot (ODP) Position Upped by Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc; International Business Machine (IBM) Holder Park National Trimmed Its Holding

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company's stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $786.64M market cap company. The stock increased 6.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 5.09 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500.

Park National Corp decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 33.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp analyzed 22,776 shares as the company's stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 46,111 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51 million, down from 68,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $118.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 2.74M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Numerixs Inc holds 0.08% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 157,600 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Company owns 1.87M shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 15,679 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc stated it has 17,673 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus Finance Corp owns 3,225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 7.96M shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital LP has invested 0.04% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 48,386 shares in its portfolio. 376,631 are owned by Sterling Cap Lc. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 367,315 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 1.98M shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 411,008 shares.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,854 shares to 16,404 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 13,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,472 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Preferred Securiti (FPE).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.61 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.