Office Depot (ODP) Position Held by Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc; Wellington Management Group Llp Has Lowered Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Stake as Shares Rose

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 58,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.65M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.60 million, down from 3.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Calithera Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 232,334 shares traded. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has declined 2.91% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Calithera Biosciences; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences to Present New Preclinical Data for CB-839 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination With Cabozantini; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Between $105M and $115M at 2018 End; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET CURRENT OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2020, EXCLUSIVE OF SOME ITEMS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Calithera Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALA); 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1. About 3.23 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) by 60,752 shares to 533,910 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) by 242,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Analysts await Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.55 EPS, down 511.11% or $0.46 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.61 actual EPS reported by Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold CALA shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 21.70 million shares or 2.80% more from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md owns 56,228 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,491 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The stated it has 24,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 77,304 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Inc. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 10,429 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 128,612 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Service invested in 0% or 1,100 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 57,114 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 8,820 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability holds 11,591 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). New York-based Amer International Group Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Raymond James Financial Svcs, Florida-based fund reported 17,000 shares. 47,921 are owned by Aqr Cap Limited Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.03% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Aqr Capital Management Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Qs has invested 0.03% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). St Johns Inv Communications Lc invested in 0% or 550 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Aristotle Fund LP has invested 58.27% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Spark Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 15,433 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 189,831 shares. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 816 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 417,161 shares or 0% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,505 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 58.34M shares. Miller Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 28,074 shares.