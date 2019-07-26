Office Depot (ODP) Market Value Declined While Aristotle Fund LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Boosted Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $326,268 as Valuation Rose

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 5,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,463 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.06M, up from 240,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 6.53M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS TO APRIL 5, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm stokes Trump’s China fears; 13/03/2018 – Trump’s blocking of Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm is about more than just China and national security, said observers; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM HOLDER T. ROWE PRICE SAID TO VOTE BROADCOM SLATE; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 12/03/2018 – President Trump Says Broadcom Must Cease Attempt to Take Over Qualcomm, Citing National Security Concerns; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in jeopardy, and it might have to abandon bid and come back later; 12/03/2018 – TREASURY SAYS BROADCOM VIOLATED ORDER ON QUALCOMM MEETING

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.95. About 3.35 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,861 shares to 237,648 shares, valued at $19.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 120,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,094 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Laffer Investments has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). State Street invested in 50.41M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Smith Moore And has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Interocean Cap Limited Company invested in 337,282 shares. Farmers Retail Bank reported 0.01% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv accumulated 0.01% or 20,700 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 4,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Greatmark Partners Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 153,872 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv reported 8,790 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 505,393 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 2.08M shares. Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 332,260 shares. Thompson Inv Mgmt holds 1.55% or 141,779 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 283,927 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm Wins EU Connected Car Battle, 5G Standard on the Way – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stockâ€™s Easy Gains May Be Over – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Uptrend in Intel Stock Is Likely to Stall Before Too Long – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Office Depot: Oversold On Short-Term Executional Issues – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Office Depot (ODP) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Office Depot (ODP) Down 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Office Depot’s (ODP) Efforts Help Revive the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.