Office Depot (ODP) Market Valuation Declined While Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Lifted Holding by $323,250; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Market Value Declined While Gam Holding Ag Trimmed Its Position by $926,607

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 53.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 7,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, down from 13,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $108.41. About 1.51M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $817.72M market cap company. The stock increased 6.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.52. About 8.90 million shares traded or 72.39% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fil has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 191 shares. 36.97M are owned by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Cutter And Brokerage stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 905,226 shares. Cipher Cap Lp has 0.03% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.68% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Com holds 35,589 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 722,050 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). M Securities Inc stated it has 0.04% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% or 2.68 million shares in its portfolio. First Tru Limited Partnership accumulated 689,906 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability has 26,825 shares.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 earnings per share, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $892.99M for 6.20 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 16,341 shares to 30,352 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 12,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.