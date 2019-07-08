Office Depot (ODP) Market Valuation Declined While Bridgeway Capital Management Has Boosted by $1.35 Million Its Stake; Vision Capital Management Boosted Its United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Holding by $620,490

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 450,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.80M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16M, up from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.0351 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1349. About 42,800 shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 1.57 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Prns Limited holds 30,532 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 151,332 shares. National Bank Of The West reported 16,665 shares stake. Osher Van De Voorde Management stated it has 3.44% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Lc holds 16,045 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 765,984 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kbc Nv reported 135,045 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt accumulated 120 shares. Mariner Lc accumulated 277,271 shares. Miller Invest Mngmt L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,559 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 0% stake. 77,449 were accumulated by Natixis Advsrs L P. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 37,800 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 3,125 shares. Frontier Invest Management Com has 0.32% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. also sold $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natural Grocers By Vitamin C (NYSE:NGVC) by 54,800 shares to 161,400 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,200 shares, and cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).