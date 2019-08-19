Office Depot (ODP) Holding Has Raised by Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holder Lonestar Capital Management Decreased Its Stake as Stock Rose

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $824.88M market cap company. The stock increased 4.86% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.51. About 4.96M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.57B market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 3.99 million shares traded or 177.04% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 02/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust Prime RMBS; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 03/05/2018 – JOSH HARRIS: APOLLO STILL WEIGHING WHETHER TO CONVERT TO C-CORP; 17/05/2018 – TPG’S APOLLO TOWERS IS SAID TO SEEK MERGER WITH PAN ASIA; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO’S MOMENTIVE SAID TO BE VALUED AT AS MUCH AS $3B; 09/05/2018 – REG-Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Annual Financial Report; 13/03/2018 – ELLIOTT, APOLLO SAID TO BE AMONG FIRMS WORKING ON MARKET FIXES; 08/03/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO CEDE CLAIRE’S TO CREDITORS ELLIOTT, MONARCH; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 2.50 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 2.28 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

