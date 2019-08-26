Office Depot (ODP) Holding Has Increased by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp; As Transcanada (TRP) Valuation Rose, Holder Sir Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 35.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 215,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 827,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 612,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.31. About 2.82M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 49,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 394,901 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.75M, down from 444,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 300,823 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 03/05/2018 – REMAINING PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSCANADA’S KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE LIFTED ON MAY 1 BY PHMSA – SPOKESMAN; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON CLOSED ON MARCH 15 AND WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED, WITH AVERAGE AWARDED CONTRACT TERM OF ABOUT 22 YRS; 01/05/2018 – TransCanada Is Said to Hold Investor Talks After Rating Warning; 14/03/2018 – TransCanada Places Cameron Access Project in Service; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT MAJOR CHANGE IN THROUGHPUT ON KEYSTONE ONCE PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS REMOVED -CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Rev C$3.42B; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP EXECUTIVE SAYS EXPECTS KEYSTONE XL RETURNS TO BE CONSISTENT WITH RETURNS ON SIMILAR PROJECTS; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q EPS C$0.83; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 13, 2018 AND WILL CLOSE AT 12 P.M. MT ON MAY 7, 2018; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES NMML DECISION IN NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 192,598 shares to 287,800 shares, valued at $43.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 666,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemours Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement, a New York-based fund reported 1.24 million shares. Zacks Invest owns 34,278 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company reported 50,352 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 13.12 million shares stake. Ameriprise Financial has 4.08 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Management accumulated 59,622 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd stated it has 589,906 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 61,829 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 75 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc accumulated 5.99 million shares. Citigroup has 891,002 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc invested in 0.02% or 138,884 shares. Fil Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated holds 45,195 shares. Atlanta Cap L L C stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP).