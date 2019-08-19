Office Depot (ODP) Holder Kepos Capital LP Has Raised Holding; Facebook (FB) Position Maintained by Montag & Caldwell Llc

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 68,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 248,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.35M, up from 179,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Carole Cadwalladr: BREAKING: Facebook WAS inside Cambridge Analytica’s office but have now “stood down” following dramatic; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 10/04/2018 – U.S. CONGRESSIONAL HEARING ON FACEBOOK BREAKS FOR RECESS, WILL RETURN; 23/04/2018 – This statement by $FB is incredibly disingenuous. Users ARE the product. They are sold to advertisers, which is how FB generates revenue. If the company publicly denies users are the product, it has not yet come to Jesus; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Said to Agree to Testify Before Congress Over Data Privacy; 07/04/2018 – It comes after reports that AggregateIQ may have improperly had access to the personal data of Facebook users; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Calls for Congressional Hearing on Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Bombshell; 23/05/2018 – EU representatives pitched tough questions on shadow profiles, data tracking and Facebook’s market power â€” and took their shots at Facebook’s top executive; 28/03/2018 – Gene Munster: Facebook stock could be ‘stuck in the mud’ for up to a year; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS OBSERVED INCREASES IN SOME TYPES OF SHARING, DECLINES IN OTHERS – CONF CALL

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 199,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 734,505 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 534,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $786.64M market cap company. The stock increased 6.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 5.09M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 367,315 shares stake. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 1.21 million shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 20,700 shares. Moreover, High Pointe Capital has 0.05% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 10,290 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 676,073 are held by Qs Limited Liability Company. Evergreen Limited Com stated it has 38,982 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny accumulated 6,560 shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 41,060 shares. 10,003 are owned by Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 424,493 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 5.99 million shares.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc by 53,463 shares to 35,236 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legacy Acquisition Corp by 34,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,850 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co accumulated 18,199 shares. Cornerstone reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt holds 2.46% or 77,802 shares in its portfolio. Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.48M shares. Altimeter Mngmt LP reported 3.55 million shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Management owns 1,350 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.2% or 257,704 shares in its portfolio. Amer Asset reported 2,984 shares stake. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru has invested 1.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Highland Mgmt Ltd holds 0.89% or 70,305 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Company accumulated 226,061 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 8,600 shares stake. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc reported 2,578 shares stake. Capstone Financial Advisors holds 0.06% or 1,937 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 1.23% or 464,089 shares.